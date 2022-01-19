Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny NPR report of Supreme Court mask drama

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch issued a joint statement Wednesday denying a National Public Radio report that claimed Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask during oral arguments has forced Sotomayor to participate remotely from her office. ​​​

“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us,” the statement read. “It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends​.”

The statement amounted to a rare rebuke of reporting by veteran NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg, ​whose Tuesday story stated that Chief Justice John Roberts had requested the other justices to mask up in deference to Sotomayor, who is diabetic and who Totenberg reported “did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked” amid the surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Justice Gorsuch released a joint statement with Justice Sotomayor that dismissed an NPR report as “false.” Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

According to the NPR report, Gorsuch — who sits next to Sotomayor on the justices’ bench — was the only justice to refuse Roberts’ request. Totenberg went on to describe Gorsuch, who was nominated to the high court by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2017, as a “prickly justice, not exactly beloved even by his conservative soulmates on the court.”

NPR said following the justices’ response that it “stands by” Totenberg’s report.

“Totenberg never reported that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask, nor did she report that anyone admonished him,” the outlet said in a statement. “She did report that Chief Justice Roberts ‘in some form asked the other justices to mask up’ — and Gorsuch was the only one who did not.”

NPR is standing by its report that Chief Justice John Roberts asked the justices to wear masks during oral arguments. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/File Photo

NPR also pointed out that the release by Sotomayor and Gorsuch doesn’t contradict Totenberg’s reporting.

Fox News anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream challenged the NPR report Tuesday on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

“I am told that is not accurate,” Bream said. “A source at the Supreme Court says there have been no blanket admonition or request from Chief Justice Roberts that the other justices begin wearing masks to arguments.

“The source further stated Justice Sotomayor did not make any such request to Justice Gorsuch,” she added. “I’m told, given that fact, there was also no refusal by Justice Gorsuch​.”

Bream noted that all nine justices have been vaccinated and boosted, and are subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

Mike Davis, a former Gorsuch clerk, also shot down the report, calling it “100% False.”

“The Chief never asked his colleagues to mask up, for any reason​,” Davis posted on Twitter.​

Sotomayor was criticized earlier this month for making a series of incorrect claims during arguments challenging the Biden administration’s vaccinate-or-test rule for large companies. At one point, the Bronx-born jurist wrongly stated that “Omicron is as deadly as Delta,” as well as that “100,000 children” were in “serious condition” due to COVID-19.