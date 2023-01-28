The man who broke into then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband with a hammer said he was sorry he “didn’t get more of them.”

David DePape, 42, made the chilling remarks in a recorded phone interview with local California station KTVU after the release of police body camera footage on Friday.

“Liberty isn’t dying, it’s being killed systematically and deliberately,” DePape said. “The “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit … have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior.”

“I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he added.





David DePape said he was “so sorry I didn’t get more of them.” San Francisco Chronicle / Polari

His message to listeners: “You’re welcome.”

In the rambling diatribe, DePape said he had “a website of over 300 pages” and that he spent “all my time exposing government corruption online”

“I’m in the process of trying to set up a new website out of the reach of tyrannically global racists and their internet censors,” he said.





Body camera footage from the attack on Paul Pelosi Superior Court of California

The Oct. 28, 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, left him with severe head injuries. Nancy Pelosi was so shaken after the incident she had the house cleaned with an exorcism.