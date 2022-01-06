‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Tapped As Lead In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

“The Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli is joining HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus” as a lead for its upcoming second installment.

The actor is the first confirmed cast member for the second season, Deadline reported Wednesday.

He will play a character named Dominic Di Grasso, who goes on a vacation with his son and elderly father, according to the publication.

Imperioli celebrated his casting in the series in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!” he captioned the post, referring to the series’ creator, writer and director.

The first season of the six-episode social satire followed a group of guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort over the span of one week. The cast included actors Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn.

Coolidge has been rumored to be returning to the series, and Imperioli tagged her in his post on Wednesday. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role as one of the resort’s wealthy guests.

Imperioli, who plays in a band called Zopa and co-hosts the “Talking Sopranos” podcast, has seen a recent resurgence of “Sopranos” fandom ― particularly with people streaming the show on HBO amid the pandemic.

He told The New York Times in an article published in September that he noticed more people in their 20s and 30s coming up to him asking for selfies over the summer.

Imperioli is currently filming for the Hulu comedy series “This Fool.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

