Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Their Engagement

Sophia Bush is a married woman!

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, tied the knot with fiancée Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the City County Clerk’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

Per the county clerk, a duplicate of the marriage license was issued to the couple on Monday. No other details were available.

Reps for Bush had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Bush announced her engagement with Hughes, a FocusMotion co-founder who is originally from Oklahoma, last August. The actress shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram, noting that it took place while they were boating on Lake Como in Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” Bush captioned a photo of her husband-to-be on one knee, adding: “My heart. It bursts.”

Hughes celebrated the news with his own post, sharing a photo of them kissing on the boat. “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said ‘Yes’ is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love,” he wrote.

The Good Sam actress was first romantically linked to Hughes in May 2020 when photos posted by E! News showed the pair holding hands during a walk in Malibu.

Since then, the couple haven’t been shy to share their affection and post photos together on social media. In January, ahead of Good Sam‘s premiere, Hughes shared a sweet tribute post for Bush, in which he wrote, “My babe, I could not be prouder of you.”

“You’ve given Sam life. You’ve observed open heart surgeries, out-tied real medical professionals with your one-handed surgical knots, learned piano, sprinted through hospitals, gotten up at ungodly hours to go to work, and have brought your talent, empathy, and hard work to a character with a commitment that only is satisfied by excellence,” he continued, in part. “And Sam is a masterpiece with all her talents and foibles. It’s been beautiful to observe you and support you as I stand by your side. Congratulations, my love. Tonight we toast to you and to the success of @goodsamcbs”