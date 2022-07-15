Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes in a custom floral and bee-print dress that paid tribute to the beginning of their relationship

Sophia Bush married her partner, Grant Hughes, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

Vogue shared photos of Bush’s gown, which paid tribute to the couple’s love story.

She changed into two other gowns for the reception and after-party.

Sophia Bush married her partner, Grant Hughes, in a designer dress with a floral and bee pattern with a special meaning. The custom gown was one of three dresses that she wore for the celebration in June.

The “Good Sam” actress and Hughes, an entrepreneur, tied the knot on June 11 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after getting engaged in August, Vogue’s Alexandra Macon reported on Thursday.

Vogue also published a series of photos of Bush’s dress, designed by Monique Lhuillier, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The images were taken by the bridal photography company Norman and Blake, which wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday that the company was honored to photograph the wedding.

Bush told Vogue that she wanted Lhuillier to design the dress from the moment she got engaged, as she had the idea to have floral prints that represented her and Hughes’ heritage.

“I’d seen a photograph of a Monique Lhuillier dress taken on Lake Como, and I had a vision of creating a personalized version of it, in what I have always thought of as a heritage print: a print of flowers from California, Oklahoma, and Italy, to honor the heritage of our families—where we come from and how we are all coming together to map where we are going,” Bush told Vogue.

The dress featured peach Oklahoma tea roses, deep orange California poppies, warm green and deep inky Italian olives, and butterfly ranunculus. It also included scanned imagery of the couple’s bees among the floral prints, as creating a beehive together was Bush and Hughes’ first project as a couple, Bush told the publication.

“Sophia and I have a friendship that spans over several decades,” Lhuillier wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I was honored to have been asked to design her wedding gown! When she asked me if it would be possible to create a custom print to tell their love story, I exclaimed, ‘Of course!'” she added.

Working with her stylist, Kevin Michael Ericson, Bush completed the look with a pair of diamond floral earrings from Briony Raymond New York and a pair of Monique Lhuillier heels, Vogue reports.

Bush also explained their decision to host the wedding in Oklahoma, where her husband is from. She told the publication that she wanted to “spin the privilege of attention” with their wedding coverage and turn the ceremony into an event to showcase Tulsa and the progressive justice work that is currently happening there.

Vogue reports that the couple hosted welcome drinks on the Thursday before the wedding at Lowood restaurant in order to acquaint the guests with Tulsa’s history. They had Dr. Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation lead their guests in prayer. The foundation was established to create communities free from racial violence and harm through policy advocacy, community development, education, and more.

They also organized a walking tour through Reconciliation Park and the Greenwood Rising Museum in Tulsa for their guests.

Bush changed into 2 other dresses for the reception and after-party

Bush told Vogue that she wore two additional dresses, as her ceremony dress wasn’t suitable for dancing. Photos of both were taken by Norman and Blake and shared on Instagram by Kevin Michael Ericson on Thursday.

The first gown, designed by Emilia Wickstead, was an ivory strapless ensemble with a cape, Bush added.

She completed the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, which Bush said they dyed to match the color of the gown, as well as two brooches by Beladora Jewelry, sewn on by Hughes’ best man.

After the reception, the newlyweds hosted an after-party at Leon Russell’s Church Studio. Bush changed into her third outfit of the night, a Cristina Ottaviano minidress, which she paired with ivory and silver cowboy boots, Vogue reports.

Representatives for Sophia Bush, Vogue, Monique Lhuillie, Norman and Blake, Emilia Wickstead, Cristina Ottaviano, and Kevin Michael Ericson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

