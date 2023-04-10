SoonerScoop – A Family Decision

It’s not the typical response you hear from a prospect simply working out in a camp setting and even Sperry admits he was caught off guard by the moment.

“My dad is not a very emotional person but (he) cried seeing me compete and watching coach ( Jeff ) Lebby coach me,” Sperry said.

It isn’t every day that Oklahoma quarterback commitment Kevin Sperry sees his father show big emotions. But when Sperry made a trip to Norman and throw for Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby , he was surprised to see his father have a moment of raw emotion.

“I did ask him why and he said ‘just watching me be so free out there with coach Lebby coaching me’. He just saw how we were connecting already and that was the first day we’d met each other,” he said.

“He was mostly surprised about the way I was picking up what coach Lebby was teaching me and doing it on the field. He was just seeing how free I was being.”

Sperry, who announced his Oklahoma commitment on March 13 had been expected to make his commitment during a planned March 23 visit. But, not surprisingly Sperry just couldn’t wait to pull the trigger.

“We didn’t really have a plan, but we were going to wait a little bit. I had committed to Oklahoma to coach (Brent) Venables and coach Lebby and I had already told them – the day after I got an offer.

“We were going to announce it on the 23, but we just couldn’t wait, we were getting a little antsy.”

Though Sperry is new to the world of Oklahoma football his commitment story is one that is sure to warm the heart of the Texas-hating masses.

“(Lebby) offered me in Austin when we got to the hotel, then we visited Texas in the morning and then on the car ride, the car ride is about three hours and about all we talked about was Oklahoma and how perfect it was for us and whether we should commit and me and my dad were on board,” he recalled. “That was pretty much the whole three hours, about 20 minutes after we called Lebby, I told him he was committed and he was super fired up and then I got on the phone with coach Venables the morning after and that’s two guys I talked to and coach Venables gave me the whole run down on what they expect from me.”

So how exactly did that offer happen?

“He was just telling me how he loves my character and who I am first and foremost and feels I’d fit right into his offense and then asked how many offers I had and I said 21, and he said ’22’,” he said.

“I was fired up, he was fired up, I don’t really try to hide those emotions. He knew that was a big one for me. I respect coach Lebby, he only offered two guys in my class. I knew that was I was one of his top guys, that was truly a blessing.”

As Sperry mentioned, there’s an expectation of Oklahoma commitments to end the recruiting process and focus all of their visits on Norman. For a player so young to make such allowances within his decision there simply has to be a high level of certainty not only from the player himself but his family as well.

“I think just God spoke to me and I listened, and I followed him, and it just felt right from the start. Once I told coach Venables and coach Lebby all this stress just left me and I felt so free and so light. Coach Venables gave me the whole rundown and not taking visit and talking to coaches,” he said.

“I would say (it’s) a collection of the culture, great people in the program, very genuine people, and obviously great coaches – coach Lebby and some other coaches,” he said. “Great coaches, great people, and my parents felt something special down there, , that had a big deal to do with where I chose to go. My mom felt something special there as well.

“Once my parents and family and I felt like this was the spot, we were just locked in. Now we’re just continuing to build this relationship.”