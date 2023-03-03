Sooners ready to return home

So what does Oklahoma softball do for an encore after an emphatic victory against then-No. 1 UCLA last weekend?

It’s time to go home.

After spending the last three weekends in California and Texas, the Sooners are in Norman this weekend for games against Illinois-Chicago and Kentucky.

If the focus last week was about not hitting the panic button after the surprising loss to Baylor, you flip it this week. After dismantling the Bruins 14-0 in five innings, well, now you have to remember it’s still just the first weekend of March.

“It’s too early. We’re not there,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “So I take it as us playing very well, and that’s all I can say because I don’t know how they would compare how they played. So it’s not getting too high.

“Everybody’s out there just putting it out in the universe, and I’m just telling these guys (just) don’t care. Because it doesn’t matter. It’s just us finding where we are in the season. And right now, I like where we are in the season.”

The win catapulted OU back to the No. 1 ranking, now sitting at 13-1 overall. The Wildcats will give OU a test, but it’s one the Sooners are glad to be doing back in their backyard.

The suitcases can finally stay at home.

“We’ve been on the road for three weeks, and it’s (like), ‘Keep your suitcase out.’ Which is awful. I tell these guys, ‘Go home and put your suitcase away. Don’t look at it.’ But I know they don’t. I think they just leave everything still in it until they throw it in the washer and put it back in,” Gasso said. “So it’s nice to put away our suitcase.

“Just to sleep in your bed, have familiar faces here and just your home crowd, your music is important, hitting out on our field instead of hitting in pop-up cages, it’s just everything about it is exciting. Families all come in. So I know we’re all looking forward to it.”

The Sooners went 5-0 last weekend, with four run-rule victories and outscoring their opponents 50-4.

* Welcome back to catcher Kinzie Hansen. After missing the first two weekends of the season, she was back. A different mindset, a selfless attitude and positive results followed.

Hansen hit two of OU’s six home runs vs. UCLA on Sunday, her first two of the season. It’s not just her bat in the box or her catching behind the plate. It’s an attitude, a presence.

“It just felt normal. When she’s not there, you can feel she’s not there,” Gasso said. “Her presence behind the plate but her presence in the dugout as well. She’s become a very good vocal leader. She’s the one I saw this last weekend picking up people’s bags and carrying them if they had their hands full. Just doing those little things. Caring about the team, I think people recognize that. She is on a mission.”

Hansen said her injuries last season allowed her to view things a lot differently from that point forward. Much less about the ‘me’ and a lot more about the ‘we’ and a team-first attitude.

* You’re only going to know if you go through it. Alex Storako was a force as a pitcher at Michigan, and there was nothing to really suggest she couldn’t do it at OU.

But you just don’t know. After her weekend outing, including a three-hit shutout of the Bruins, the questions no longer remain about where she fits in and what Storako can do.

“I feel like I can trust her. I was still not quite sure where she was,” Gasso said. “She had a fall of trying to learn about us, learn about Coach (Jennifer) Rocha and her style. And she has got it. She’s got it now under her belt. She feels very confident. She’s feisty, she’s fiery and she’s fun to watch. She really helped elevate our team. Our team really wanted to play hard behind her. I feel very confident with what I saw.”

Storako said the key was to be herself, to not get too excited or look too far ahead. Just focus on the moment and do what she does so well.