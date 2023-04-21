Sooners Pick up 4-Star OL

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-21 13:07:43 -0500’) }}
The days of wondering what is going on with Oklahoma’s 2024 class are officially over as Brent Venables and staff are starting to get those initial pieces for this year’s group.
The good news continued Friday with the commitment of Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural offensive tackle Isaiah Autry.
Autry, a four-star prospect, picked the Sooners from a final five of Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, Auburn and the Sooners.
OU leaned on the family connection a little bit, but just being Marcus Dupree’s cousin can only go so far. It was up to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the staff to go to work.
Autry was offered in person by the Sooners last month, and it clearly made an impression. But OU had to withstand a bunch of visits from Autry throughout this month before he felt ready to make his choice.
He becomes the fourth member of OU’s 2024 class and the second this week, joining three-star wide receiver K.J. Daniels.
The Sooners aren’t having any official visitors this weekend for the spring game, but there is a lot of momentum for what OU has been able to do in recent weeks. And it is a strong contingent of top-tier recruits for the 2024 and 2025 class that will be in Norman this weekend.
Autry is the first offensive lineman to join the 2024 class. Autry has said in the past he plans to be a mid-year enrollee.