Sooners, Longhorns set for massive series

There’s just something about Oklahoma and Texas. Doesn’t matter the sport. When it comes to the Red River Rivalry, everything gets amped up quite a bit.

When it comes to softball, the Sooners and Longhorns are among two of the best teams in the country once again. The two battled it out at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium for the championship in the Women’s College World Series last season with OU earning another championship, and the rivalry is renewed this weekend.

The No. 1 Sooners and No. 9 Longhorns will meet in Norman on Saturday (11 a.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.), but they’re starting with a bang Friday night.

OU and Texas will begin the three-game set back in Oklahoma City and could very well set an all-time attendance record for a regular season softball game.

“I will tell you after having done this for so long, I never thought in a million years that it would turn out like this with fans coming out,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “And sellouts happening. And now we’re at the Hall of Fame where there’s 10,000 seats and we’re selling that out, or close to it, for a conference game but not a postseason game.

“It’s a tribute to this team and other teams like Texas. People want to see good matchups. They want to see good athletes playing hard and in competitive environments. It’s going to be fun. I’m just so proud of the Sooners fans. They’ve all been lining up out here trying to get in. So now we finally have enough seats and they’ve still in the seats. I’m really proud of that.

OU (30-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12) began conference play with a sweep at Iowa State. Texas did the same at home vs. Texas Tech.

To say OU has been battle-tested this season might be an understatement. The Sooners already hold wins over four top-10 teams in No. 3 UCLA, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Florida State and No. 8 Washington. Stretching it to the top 25, then you include No. 13 Duke, No. 16 Kentucky (twice), No. 19 Auburn (twice), No. 22 Northwestern, No. 24 Utah and No. 25 Texas A&M. OU is 12-1 against ranked foes.

But there’s just something about Texas.

“We’ve got a good challenge ahead of us, but we’ve also faced some really outstanding offensive opponents,” Gasso said. “Our pitchers are primed for it, ready for it, anxious for it, excited for it. This is going to be a good measuring stick at this time of the season. But there’s no measuring right now. You’ve got to clutch up and step up because the road to the Big12 championship is coming through Norman right now and through Hall of Fame. We’ve got to be really playing well and at our best.

“One thing about Texas, they always make us better every time we play them. They are aggressive on the base paths. They move quickly. They’re strong. They’re well-coached. There’s a lot to bring to the table.”

This is where the depth of OU’s pitching staff can really come into play. At any given time this weekend, Gasso knows she can rely on any sort of combination of Jordy Bahl, Alex Storako and Nicole May.

* It’s very easy to assess the three-game sweep of the Cyclones as a top-tier performance for the Sooners. But Gasso knows the 3-0 victory to begin the set isn’t going to get the job done.

This isn’t the first time this season where OU has stumbled a bit on the initial day of a three- or four-day event.

OU has 18 run-rule victories, but six of the remaining 12 wins that have had to go the distance have occurred on the first day of an event.

It can’t happen against the Longhorns this weekend.

“We had a good conversation about it. They came back and understood the importance of not having those type of performances,” Gasso said. “I need leadership. I need people to step forward and say this is not where we’re going. This is not good enough. We had some really good discussions about hard work and blue-collar and what’s at stake.”