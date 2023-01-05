Sooners hosting quartet of transfer portal targets

The high school recruiting dead period lasts another week, but Wednesday opened up a chaotic five-day visit period for mid-year transfers.

Through Sunday, transfers can visit as they please before another dead period is enforced, beginning Monday for both transfers and high school recruits.

Oklahoma is not sitting on the sidelines. The Sooners had four transfer targets on campus Wednesday/Thursday as head coach Brent Venables and staff continue to try to find some of the missing pieces toward the 2023 puzzle.

OT Walter Rouse (Stanford)

We begin at offensive tackle, and few portal entries have the experience that Rouse will be bringing to the table. A starter for more than 40 games with the Cardinal, the former four-star prospect is in high demand and has an idea of what he’s looking to do this weekend. He began this trek at OU and is expected to visit Iowa and Nebraska in the days ahead. He is easily the No. 1 priority for the Huskers, so it won’t be an easy race to win for the Sooners. The departures of Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison definitely make someone like Rouse a necessity.

OG Caleb Shaffer (Miami (Ohio))

Another lineman with tons of experience, but this time we’re going toward the interior. Shaffer is a grad transfer who started 35 games for the RedHawks. Shaffer let everybody know late-Wednesday night that he had arrived at OU for a visit. He hit the portal in November, so Shaffer should have a good idea about where he stands with his potential schools. With OU losing Robert Congel and Chris Murray as quality interior guys, Shaffer makes sense.

WR Tyrone Broden (Bowling Green)

Broden announced New Year’s Day and has seen his recruitment blow up. OU offered the next day, but the Sooners are one of several prominent Power Five offers for Broden throughout this week. He had 32 catches for 506 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Combining last year as well, Broden had 68 catches for 1,102 yards and 12 scores. He would have two seasons of eligibility left, and OU has been attacking wide receiver hard throughout this portal process. Landing a 6-foot-7 target like Broden would be huge, literally and figuratively.

DT Davon Sears (Texas State)

Sears is letting everybody know how much he is enjoying his OU visit, with multiple posts on social media during the last 24 hours. Sears released a top three of OU, Penn State and Tennessee over the weekend, and OU appears to be the favorite. He had 15 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season. Originally starting his career in junior college, Sears would have three years to play two seasons’ worth of eligibility. Sears announced Thursday morning he has concluded his OU visit, and the Sooners absolutely remain in a great spot. OU’s need at defensive tackle might take priority over every other position at this point.