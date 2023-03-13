Sooners host Florida State in midweek clash

Call it a break for Oklahoma softball. That is if you can really describe getting a top-10 team to play you in a non-conference situation a break, that’s what this is.

Florida State, ranked No. 5 last week, is coming off dropping two of three to No. 3 Oklahoma State over the weekend in Stillwater. The Seminoles won’t return home just yet, agreeing to play against the No. 1-ranked Sooners on Tuesday evening in Norman.

For OU head coach Patty Gasso, a welcome relief. Instead of chasing quality non-conference opponents and going to their backyard, a top-tier team is coming to Norman.

You can thank spring break.

“It’s great. It’s been a long time since I’ve had that,” said Gasso last week. “It feels like we’re always the one that has to go find it. Luckily, they’re playing Oklahoma State and reached out and said, it’s our spring break, can we play you on Tuesday? Of course.

“It’s a great treat for our fans to see that. It’s cool that it’s gonna be a nighttime game, mid-week. It’s going to be fun. I really love their coaching staff. Lonni (Alameda) is a former OU player. Excited to have her back. She puts together a really good, hardworking team. They remind me of our own team where they’re just well-rounded from all sides. To get a top-five matchup at home is something I haven’t had in a long time. I’m so happy that worked out.”

The Sooners and Seminoles haven’t met since battling it out in the Women’s College World Series championship series in 2021, won by OU.

OU (20-1 overall) is rolling at the moment and did exactly what you would expect a top-ranked team to do in three games at Mississippi State over the weekend.

A fourth game, scheduled against Omaha for Sunday, was canceled because of the inclement weather that was expected to hit. Starkville’s loss became Norman’s gain as the Sooners quickly added a home contest with South Dakota State for Monday evening.

No. 1 OU 13, Southeastern Louisiana 0 (5)

A five-inning perfect game by Jordy Bahl highlighted this one. The sophomore struck out eight and had great command throughout.

She only reached a three-ball count one time and threw just 53 pitches.

Haley Lee had a two-run home run as part of her four-RBI day. And Sophia Nugent continues to shine in her opportunities, blasting a three-run homer. OU had 10 extra-base hits.

No. 1 OU 7, Mississippi State 0

That ERA for Nicole May is still 0.00. Another stellar outing by the junior. May gave up two hits and walked three with six strikeouts in the seven-inning complete game.

It was a strong weekend for Alyssa Brito, who had a double and a two-run home run. Brito would also hit a home run vs. the Bulldogs on Saturday.

No. 1 OU 9, Mississippi State 3

OU was cruising with a 9-0 lead when Bahl ran into some issues. She walked four and gave up a couple of runs before Gasso called on Alex Storako to clean things up.

Storako did, pitching four scoreless innings to earn her sixth win of the season. That’s the beauty of the pitching staff. Anybody can be a starter. Anybody can be a reliever. Storako struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.

At the plate, a quietly productive weekend for Jayda Coleman. She had a hit in every single game and walked twice in each contest, scoring five runs and driving in two more. She is now hitting. 500 for the season.