Sooners head to Kansas City with backs against the wall

The Sooners, seeded No. 10 at 15-16 overall, will face Bedlam rival Oklahoma State in the opening round at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game will follow West Virginia-Texas Tech, which starts at 6.

You have to get the first. Sounds obvious, but it’s absolutely the mindset Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are taking with them to Kansas City this week for the Big 12 tournament.

Any coach will tell you that you don’t win four games in a row in a tournament setting. You win one game in a row four separate times.

The seventh-seeded Cowboys swept OU this year, beating the Sooners by double-digits on both occasions. OSU was the only team to do that against OU in the conference.

This isn’t like last year for OU, when the Sooners were squarely on the bubble. You don’t have to play with any scenarios because there’s just one. Win and keep winning or the hopes of making the NCAA tournament are done.

It doesn’t matter that OU has six Quad 1 victories or that it has defeated four ranked opponents by double-digits when OU isn’t ranked. There’s just no scenario that puts OU in the field except going 4-for-4 in Kansas City.

If the seeds play out, that would mean OSU, Texas, Kansas State and Kansas. OU went 1-7 vs. those four teams, beating KSU at home.

But the Sooners lost at KU by four points. Lost by one point at home vs. UT and by two points in overtime in Austin.

When OU is at its best, it’s not just a belief. The Sooners know they can hang with the big boys, like it did in throttling No. 22 TCU over the weekend.

“Momentum. Keep building on it, visualizing when we’re at our best,” Moser said. “We talked about it before the game, visualize when we’re at our best. When we’re at our best, we’ve competed against the best in the country. That’s all we wanted to visualize on.”

OSU dominated OU in the post in the first two matchups. A key, obviously, will be for Tanner Groves to not be in early foul trouble.

One major difference for the Sooners in March compared to the first two meetings is the development of freshmen Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh.

Uzan, after appearing to hit the freshman wall in early-February, is playing at a high level again. Oweh has never looked better than what he’s been doing in recent weeks.

If you’re looking for a reason to believe the Sooners can get the first one in the books, the way they have grown up is something to circle.

Get that first one and see where things go from there. It’s all you can do.

“You gotta win that first one,” Moser said. “Then you go back to the hotel, you know you’re doing your recovery and everything. But it’s win and advance. This is the best in the league country’s conference tournament. And you just gotta go one at a time. Gotta go with that first one and be all-in on everything. Your mindset. Your preparation. Your belief. On Game 1.”

*Three Sooners were honored by the Big 12 conference, but there was one noticeable snub in the eyes of many when it comes to All-Big 12 defensive team and Jalen Hill.

Hill and point guard Grant Sherfield were both named Honorable Mention for the Big 12, and Uzan made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. But the absence of Hill confused many, including Moser, when the defensive team was released Sunday.

“Very disappointed that he didn’t make the all-defensive team,” Moser said. “I mean, if you watch him in and out of every game, he takes out team’s best players. How he works. I’m just befuddled. He guards 1-4. He guards five’s. He’s done everything the way he does. He covers up mistakes.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve had the number one defensive team in the country before. I’ve had defensive players of the year before. I put Jalen up there with any defensive player I’ve ever coached. How he plays team defense, how he plays on the ball defense, I think Jalen Hill is an elite, elite defensive player. For him, he knows how we feel.”

*Moser and everybody associated with the team are solely focused on the Big 12 tournament and what they can do in Kansas City.

That’s understandable. But the OU Board of Regents approved a $9.5 million renovation plan to Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday, improving the locker rooms more than anything else.

Moser appreciates the commitment, but he feels all funding needs to be steered toward a new venue for the team.

“I think everyone knows the commitment needs to be towards having a new venue,” Moser said. “A new venue for men’s basketball. You look at some of the teams’ venues and atmospheres in this league, and it becomes very hard to play in.

“Everything I’ve heard is that everything is about moving in that direction. I love that. I love that the focus is on the venue. I’m not ready to say where, which or anything like that. Let’s just move in that direction.”