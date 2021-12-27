Sooners have made two additions through the transfer portal

Nobody was quite sure how new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was going to handle the transfer portal. As defensive coordinator at Clemson, the Tigers weren’t one of the team jumping all-in to use the portal to their advantage. That hasn’t been the mindset of head coach Dabo Swinney. But what Venables has said in the last month has been pretty consistent. As long they add value and character to the locker room, the Sooners were going to take that shot because he knows depth is an issue for the Sooners heading into 2022. In the last week, OU has added two transfers, both on offense. It began with former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., and continued Monday with former California offensive guard McKade Mettauer.

Originally from Houston, Mettauer has started the last 26 games for Cal in the last three seasons and definitely checks off a box for the Sooners when it comes to a position of need from the portal. It wouldn’t surprise anybody if OU either continues to look in the portal for the offensive line or tries to make some magic happen for the February signing period at offensive line. It is something that will need to be addressed. Before Mettauer, was Parker Jr. A tight end, for sure, but Parker lets you know right off the bat he’s all about blocking. He wants to be the No. 1 blocking tight end in the country, and he has some impressive film to back that up.

