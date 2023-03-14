Sooners grab top 2025

Sperry has been on OU’s radar for a while, competing at OU’s on-campus camp last June. And all he did was help himself with a solid sophomore season.
There has been a lot of talk about the Sooners closing in on their 2024 quarterback commitment, and now head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby know they already have the 2025 one in the fold.
It’s early in the 2025 rankings cycle, but Sperry’s performance at the Under Armour camp event in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday suggests Venables and Lebby are adding another big-time commitment at the position.
Sperry has been racking up offer after offer in recent weeks, but there was just something different about when OU entered the mix.
Sperry wrapped it up quickly, and the Sooners already have a face for the 2025 class.