Sooners grab top 2025

Entering the weekend, it was clear Oklahoma had made its mark on 2025 Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill quarterback Kevin Sperry.

After the weekend, it was readily apparent it would just be a countdown to when Sperry would make that call to the Sooners.

It did not take long. Sperry, who was offered by OU on March 9, announced late Monday night that he will begin OU’s 2025 class as the initial commitment.