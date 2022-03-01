Sony X91J 85-inch TV sale: $1,998 (save $800)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just how big is an 85-inch TV? So big you might need to move out. (Photo: Sony)

Once upon a time, the dream of a home theater meant spending a small fortune. Projector installed in the ceiling, screen mounted on the wall, wires everywhere, special remotes, fancy audio gear and on and on.

Now you can just buy a mammoth TV. Bam, home theater, done.

How mammoth? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Sony X91J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,998. That’s $800 off, the lowest price on record and one of the best deals I’ve seen for a TV of this size — and this quality.

$1,998 $2,800 at Amazon

Let me note that Best Buy also has the X91J for $2,000 and Walmart has it for $1,998, just in case you’re looking for other purchase options. All three stores are offering free shipping, which is important given that a TV of this size won’t fit in anything but a pickup truck. (Trust me, I was barely able to get a 75-inch model into my wife’s minivan.)

If you have a Costco membership, you can order the X91J for $2,000, again with free shipping — and an unparalleled 5-year warranty.

Before you pull the trigger, though, make absolutely sure you have space for this monster. It measures 75 inches across and stands 43 inches high — 46 inches with its feet (if you’re not wall-mounting it, which case you’ll need a TV stand that’s at least 61 inches wide).

Assuming you can find (or make) room for it, the Sony X91J is an unequivocally marvelous TV. Although it runs the Google TV operating system (and therefore includes both Google Assistant for voice commands and Google Chromecast for mirroring your phone), it also supports Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2. It can even work with Amazon Alexa devices.

Beyond that, I’m not going to regurgitate all the features, which you can find on any of the store product pages; I’ll simply say it has all the things and does all the things.

Just as important, people seem to really love the Sony X91J: Its average user rating ranges from 4.6 to 4.8 stars, depending on where you look.

This is truly an amazing deal, a big step down (in terms of pricing) for super-big TVs. I’m calling it “home theater without the hassle.”

$1,998 $2,800 at Amazon

