Sony X85J 65-inch 4K TV sale: A historic-low $798

The Sony X85J: Add 65-inches of smart-TV goodness to your home for the lowest price on record.

The NFL football playoffs are right around the corner, followed by the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. And that can mean only one thing: It’s TV-deal time!

Yep, January tends to bring some of the year’s biggest TV discounts, and here’s Exhibit A: For a limited time, the Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV is on sale for $798, the lowest price to date. It originally sold for $1,600, though it’s been going for $1,200 more recently.

$798 $1,200 at Walmart

When I say this is going fast, I’m not kidding: Amazon and Best Buy were price-matching this, but it’s already sold out at both stores. (Actually, Amazon inventory status seems to be changing by the minute, so you might be able to grab it there.)

Why the mad rush to score the X85J? Obviously the price cut is a big draw, but this is also a top-rated model: It has a 4.5-star average rating from Walmart customers, 4.6 stars at Amazon and 4.7 at Best Buy.

Why all the love for the X85J? Killer picture, duh. Plus, it features a 120Hz refresh rate (great for sports), Dolby Vision (great for everything) and support for Alexa voice commands — though you need to BYO Alexa device, such as an Amazon Echo or Echo Show. Alternately, you can use the built-in Google Assistant, which pairs with the built-in Google TV operating system.

The latter is your gateway to Netflix, Disney+ and all the other streaming services. One nice extra perk is Apple AirPlay support: You can mirror your iPhone, iPad or Mac to the screen.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for a great new TV, whether for football or the new season of Ozark, this is a deal that’s definitely worth considering.

