Sony WH-1000XM4 noice-canceling wireless headphones are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

We like the sound of this! Sony’s latest noise-canceling wireless headphones have hit their lowest price yet. (Photo: Sony)

Distracting housemates. Chatty coworkers. Shouting kids. What do you do when your world gets too noisy? You could hang a big “Do Not Disturb!” sign around your neck. Nah, too dorky. You could boldly shush everyone around you? Too rude. Turn it up and tune out? Yes, that’s doable!

Curate your very own soundscape with an awesome pair of noise-canceling headphones. It sounds like a splurge, but it needn’t be: Amazon and Best Buy have just dropped Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones down to their lowest price. Ever!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for $278, or $72 off at Amazon and Best Buy. The choice is yours!

$278 $350 at Amazon

$278 $350 at Best Buy

Long battery life plus comfort

Sony has blessed these wireless headphones with a glorious 30 hours of battery life. That’s huge. When you need to re-up, you can get five more hours off a little 10-minute charge. Smart control touch sensors are built into the ear cups, which by the way are extremely plush and comfortable, Amazon shoppers say. Some even say they sound heavenly.

“I can’t say enough good things about these. Honestly, it’s like Baby Jesus singing to you in Heaven,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “Imagine if you will, Aaron Neville and Alison Krauss had a baby, and that baby grew up to be a singer, this is what these headphones sound like. Crystal-clear, complete noise-canceling, deep base, customizable equalizer in the iPhone app, 30 hours of battery life, super-fast charging and comfortable!”

Heads up: These headphones allow clear, hands-free calling too — and look good doing it. (Photo: Sony)

Sleek and smart

These airy Sony headphones are so light, you may forget you’re wearing them. And thanks to a “swivel and fold” design, they tuck neatly into a carrying case when you’re on the move.

You can sync the Sony wireless headphones via the companion smartphone app to adjust ambient noise levels. They will also sync to Google Assistant and Alexa. And get this: These adaptable headphones will even optimize sound for you based on your head size, your hair and whether or not you’re wearing glasses.

“…These are by far the most comfortable headphones I have ever worn,” shared a satisfied Best Buy shopper. “I wear glasses and these do not hurt whatsoever even after several hours of use with my glasses on. The noise cancelling is amazing and makes you appreciate having that feature. I can’t imagine going back to regular AirPods after using this headset. Absolutely incredible and I 100 percent recommend these!”

At $278 (down from $350) at Amazon and Best Buy, these Sony headphones — available in black, midnight blue and silver — come with a carrying case, a 3.5mm wired headphone cable, a USB-A to USB-C cable and an airplane adapter.

Whether you plan to tune out, rock out or chill out, grab these Sony headphones before they sell out!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

