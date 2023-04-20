Sony Spider-Man Movies Disney+ Release Dates Revealed

spider-man disney plus

The original Spider-Man trilogy, as well as a handful of other Sony Pictures Spider-Man-based films, are officially coming to Disney+ throughout the next two months, Sony Pictures announced on Thursday.

All three of Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man films, as well as the first The Amazing Spider-Man film, will premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Following that, Sony Pictures also announced that the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first film in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man film trilogy, as well as 2018’s Venom would land on Disney+ on May 12, 2023.

The move comes as fans have continued to clamor for all of the Spider-Man films to be housed on Disney+, a move that Sony Pictures had originally hinted could happen at some point in the future. In its announcement, Sony Pictures and Disney also said that more titles from Sony’s library would be coming to Disney+ later this year.

Currently, Sony Pictures and Starz have an agreement on streaming rights, meaning that most of the Spider-Man films have been housed on Starz for some time. However, with some now being moved to Disney+, it’ll be interesting to see if more continue to make their way over.

