Sony Shifts ‘Madame Web’ to Fall 2023, Sets Date for ‘Insidious 5’

Sony is shifting Madame Web out of summer 2023 and into the fall. The Spider-Man spinoff starring Dakota Johnson will now open Oct. 6, 2023. Meanwhile, Insidious 5, directed by actor Patrick Wilson, is jumping into Madame Web‘s previous date of July 7, 2023.

Madame Web is arguably the highest profile of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoffs, with the cast including Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. S.J. Clarkson directs the project, based on the comic book character who is a clairvoyant mutant specializing in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As part of its dating moves, Sony also set The Pope’s Exorcist for April 7, 2023. The Screen Gems project hails from Overlord filmmaker Julius Avery and is based on Father Gabriele Amorth, the late Italian priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican.

The studio also made an umber of small moves. Affirm Films’ untitled George Foreman biopic moved up one week to March 31, 2023. The project is directed by George Tillman Jr.

Tom Hanks’ and Columbia Pictures’ A Man Called Otto shifted up to Dec. 14, 2022 from Christmas, while 65, The Adam Driver project from A Quiet Place screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, moved back two weeks to April 28, 2023. Additionally, Sony moved an untitled Marvel film to June 7, 2024 (back from Oct. 6, 2023).

In addition to Madame Web, Sony has a third Venom film in the works from star Tom Hardy, and has Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to star as Kraven the Hunter.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.