Sony Pushes Release Date For Jared Leto’s Marvel Film – The Hamden Journal

Sony has pushed back the release date for its Marvel film Morbius, starring Academy Award winner Jared Leto. The superhero pic from Columbia Pictures previously scheduled to open in IMAX and premium large formats on January 28 will now hit theaters on April 1.

In the film from director Daniel Espinosa, Leto portrays the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless adapted the script for the film, based on the Marvel Comics, from their own screen story. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson also star in the pic produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster. Louise Rosner exec produced alongside Emma Ludbrook.

