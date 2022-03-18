Sony Pictures TV Ups Carrie Ferman To EVP, Head Of Strategy – The Hamden Journal

Sony veteran Carrie Ferman has been elevated to EVP & Head of Strategy and Operations at Sony Pictures TV Studios, from her previous SVP role.

Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost announced Ferman’s promotion Friday in a memo to staff.

In her new role, Ferman, who has been with the studio for nine years, will oversee general business development and strategy analysis, as well as lead operational strategy. She will also help to identify and maximize the studio’s brand/IP potential, as well as opportunities to expand upon SPT’s cross-studio initiatives.

Ferman will report to Frost for strategy and operations while continuing to report to Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios, on special studio initiatives.

Ferman also will now oversee the Research group, led by Wayne Goldstein. Nate Staudinger and Jeffrey Morgan, both Business Development Strategy, will also now report to her.

Ferman joined SPE in 2013. She previously led strategic planning efforts in SPT’s international productions.

Below is Frost’s email to staff:

I am delighted to share that effective immediately, Carrie Ferman is taking on a new role at SPTS as EVP and Head of Strategy & Operations. During her nine-year tenure at the studio, Carrie has made considerable contributions to the studio’s strategy and M&A activities, and we could not be happier to have her joining our group.

In Carrie’s new role, she will oversee general business development and strategy analysis, identifying new business and growth opportunities as well as opportunities to work more efficiently and optimize our bottom line. She will lead operational strategy with a focus on analyzing and implementing ideal operational processes, procedures, and structure. Carrie will also help to identify and maximize our brand/IP potential through ancillary revenue streams, as well as opportunities to expand upon our cross-studio initiatives. She will report to me for strategy and operations while continuing to report to Ravi on special studio initiatives.

With Carrie’s appointment into this new role, she will now oversee the Research group, led by Wayne Goldstein. Nate Staudinger and Jeffrey Morgan, both Business Development Strategy, will also now report to her.

For those who may not know Carrie, she joined SPE in 2013, focusing on strategy and M&A activities for SPT’s international production business, including working with our production companies across the globe to develop business plans and structure JVs with new content partners. She moved to SPE’s Corporate Development group in LA in 2019, focusing on strategic and operational transformation, reinventing the ways in which we operate to reflect the changes in the industry and the growing demands on our business.

As the industry continues to evolve, we must ensure that our process and strategy are keeping pace and we are in the best position to win. Having Carrie’s support with this will be essential.

Please join me in welcoming Carrie and congratulating her on this exciting new role.

– Jeff