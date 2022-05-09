Sony Pictures Taps Jonathan Gist As Exec Director Global Intersectional Marketing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Gist has joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as Executive Director of Global Intersectional Marketing, supporting all of the studio’s labels, including Columbia Pictures, 3000 Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, Affirm Films and Sony Pictures Animation.

Gist will report to Ellene Miles, SVP of Global Intersectional Marketing, and will work across marketing and publicity to establish holistic multicultural and inclusion-based strategies for all Sony movies.

Prior to joining Sony, Gist was the VP of Consumer Marketing and Brand Strategy at BET Networks (a Paramount Global Company), where he developed and executed marketing strategies to drive awareness and engagement for the network’s programming and brand initiatives which included Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Twenties and the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Prior to BET, he served as Director of Multicultural Publicity and Promotions at Universal Pictures for four years. In this role, Gist was responsible for overseeing strategic development and providing hands-on support in various disciplines that included: Hispanic, African-American and Asian-American film publicity, field publicity, word-of-mouth outreach, grassroots events, digital publicity and social influencer/content creator executions.

During his tenure at Uni, Gist contributed to multicultural campaigns for Girls Trip, Us, Green Book, Queen & Slim, F9 and Candyman.

Gist additionally spent time working as a Publicity Manager for Warner Bros.’ Targeted Marketing division working on titles like Suicide Squad, Kong: Skull Island and Wonder Woman.

Gist also had seven years working at Allied Integrated Marketing in both their Atlanta and Los Angeles office leading several national and regional publicity film and television campaigns for Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures.