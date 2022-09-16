Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More – The Hamden Journal

Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More – Deadline

Sony just announced the following

DATED (NEW)

  • Karate Kid (Columbia Pictures) – June 7, 2024
    • The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.
  • Untitled True Haunting (Screen Gems) – January 6, 2023
  • Missing (Screen Gems) – February 24, 2023
    • Missing is the next installment in the Searching franchise. It stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.

MOVED

  • 65 (Columbia Pictures) – March 10, 2023 (from April 28, 2023)
  • Kraven the Hunter (Columbia Pictures – will screen in IMAX) – October 6, 2023, Holiday Weekend (from January 13, 2023)
  • Madame Web (Columbia Pictures – will screen in IMAX) – February 16, 2024 (from October 6, 2023)
  • Garfield (Columbia Pictures) – May 24, 2024, Memorial Day Weekend (from February 16, 2024)
  • Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe (Columbia Pictures) – July 12, 2024 (from June 7, 2024)