Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More – The Hamden Journal

Sony just announced the following
DATED (NEW)
- Karate Kid (Columbia Pictures) – June 7, 2024
- The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.
- Untitled True Haunting (Screen Gems) – January 6, 2023
- Missing (Screen Gems) – February 24, 2023
- Missing is the next installment in the Searching franchise. It stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.
MOVED
- 65 (Columbia Pictures) – March 10, 2023 (from April 28, 2023)
- Kraven the Hunter (Columbia Pictures – will screen in IMAX) – October 6, 2023, Holiday Weekend (from January 13, 2023)
- Madame Web (Columbia Pictures – will screen in IMAX) – February 16, 2024 (from October 6, 2023)
- Garfield (Columbia Pictures) – May 24, 2024, Memorial Day Weekend (from February 16, 2024)
- Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe (Columbia Pictures) – July 12, 2024 (from June 7, 2024)