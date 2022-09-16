Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More – The Hamden Journal

Sony just announced the following

DATED (NEW)

Karate Kid (Columbia Pictures) – June 7, 2024 The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.

(Columbia Pictures) – June 7, 2024 Untitled True Haunting (Screen Gems) – January 6, 2023

(Screen Gems) – January 6, 2023 Missing (Screen Gems) – February 24, 2023 Missing is the next installment in the Searching franchise. It stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.

(Screen Gems) – February 24, 2023

MOVED