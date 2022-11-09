Sony Moves ‘Searching’ Pic Up To January – The Hamden Journal

Good news exhibition: Sony is moving up Missing from Feb. 24, 2023 to Jan. 20, 2023. That’s the weekend after the long MLK holiday frame and the only other wide release is an untitled Crunchy Roll film.

The movie is the next installment in the Searching franchise and stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.

Missing moves away from a weekend where Universal has Cocaine Bear and Lionsgate has Jesus Revolution. Over the MLK weekend there’s the wide expansion of Sony’s A Man Called Otto, and New Line’s House Party.

Will Merrick and Nick Johnson direct off a screenplay they wrote off a story by Sev Ohanian & Aneesh Chaganty. Natalie Qasabian, Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty are producers. EPs are Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman and Jo Henriquez.

Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker and Daniel Henney round out the cast.

The first Searching in 2018 grossed over $75M worldwide off a production cost that was less than $1M. Aneesh Chaganty directed and wrote and John Cho and Debra Messing starred.