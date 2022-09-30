Sony Lands Comedy Pitch ‘Locked Out’ With Will Gluck Producing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has acquired the original comedy pitch Locked Out from writers Matt and Jackson Kellard. Will Gluck and Olive Bridge Entertainment brought the pitch to Sony through their first look deal and are set to produce. The plot is being kept under wraps.

The sale of this pitch adds another feature for Olive Bridge at Sony, where they are also currently developing films End of the World, a buddy action comedy written by Chris Bremner and Will Gluck with Gluck set to direct; as well as producing the Blacklist-topping Move On, a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi and the live action adaptation of ARISTOCRATS for Disney.

This feature represents a first collaboration for cousins Matt and Jackson. Matt’s credits include 2018’s Night School from Universal starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, Netflix’s True Story and Guerrillas, a pilot that sold in a bidding war to ABC starring Al Madrigal and Jaime Camil. Matt is repped by Circle of Confusion and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Koehner, Endlich, & Gellman. Jackson is at Range Media Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson and Christopher, LLP.