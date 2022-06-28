Sony Dates ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel For 2023

The Ghostbusters sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife that Sony teased at CinemaCon in a sizzle reel and which director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan confirmed on Ghostbusters Day, June 8, is getting a theatrical release of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

As hinted at in the end credits of Afterlife, the next chapter will return to the original films’ New York City and firehouse setting.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was held by Sony during the pandemic, when theaters were closed, and was a cornerstone to the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday box office, ultimately making over $200M worldwide.

Also opening on Wednesday, Dec. 20 is Paramount’s feature animation movie The Tiger’s Apprentice and the Warner Bros. musical The Color Purple. On that Friday, Dec. 22, Paramount still has an untitled Star Trek movie on the calendar, and Disney still has Rogue Squadron.

The Ghostbusters franchise for Sony through four movies has grossed over $938M global.

