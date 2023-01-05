Sony Dates Bert Kreischer Movie ‘The Machine’ For Memorial Day Weekend – The Hamden Journal

Sony Pictures announced today that it has dated Legendary Pictures’ The Machine for a wide release on May 26, 2023. Comedian and star Bert Kreischer will perform an exclusive live pre-show event in Los Angeles on May 25 at 6:00pm PST at a theater location to-be-announced. The pre-show, which will be simulcast across 1,000+ theaters nationwide, will be followed by the first preview screening of the film. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Bert facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground.

Directed by Peter Atencio with a screenplay by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes and based on the breakout Bert Kreischer stand-up routine which has been viewed more than 85 million times, The Machine is produced by Bert Kreischer, Cale Boyter, Judi Marmel, Peter Atencio, and LeeAnn Kreischer. Jay Ashenfelter and Philip Waley serve as executive producers. The film stars Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz.