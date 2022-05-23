Sony & CineNova Releasing Strikes Deals For Thriller ‘Amor Bandido’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Entering the second week of the Cannes Film Festival, Sony Pictures Television has snapped up multi-territory Latin American rights to FilmSharks’ Amor Bandido, with Raymond Murray’s CineNova Releasing taking U.S. rights.

The film, from Daniel Werner, premiered last year at the Buenes Aires Film Festival (BAFICI) and has already sold to Bluelabel Pictures (South Korea) and AV JET (Taiwan), with negotiations ongoing with companies in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Japan.

Producers are Werner Cine, INCAA, Pucara Films and Nagoya Films and Renato Quattordio (Yo Adolescente), Romina Ricci and Rafael Ferro star.

It follows Joan (Quarrordio), a naive 16-year-old son of a wealthy family who decides to run away from home with his 35-year-old high school art teacher. After discovering he has fallen into a trap, he has to fight for his life.

“When we picked up this outstanding erotic thriller after seeing the Audience reaction at the BAFICI we felt it was going to fly well,” said FilmSharks CEO Guido Rus. “We know it’s a rare genre, but when very well produced and directed with great scripts, great results are meant to follow.”