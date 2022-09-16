Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven

With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it’s no surprise there’s another cinematic installment on the way.

Sony’s Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.” No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.

The original Karate Kid was released in 1984, starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, and William Zabka. Three sequels and a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan followed.

Ralph Macchio in ‘The Karate Kid’

Everett Collection Ralph Macchio in ‘The Karate Kid’

Meanwhile, Cobra Kai recently unveiled its fifth season on Netflix, once again featuring Macchio and Zabka alongside new and returning stars.

In other scheduling news, audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see the Spider-Man-adjacent films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spidey villain, Kraven has been pushed back to Oct. 6, 2023, from Jan. 13. Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, is moving back to Feb. 16, 2024, after previously holding the October date now occupied by Kraven.

The sci-fi film 65, starring Adam Driver, has been moved up a month to March 10, 2023, and the Chris Pratt-led animated movie Garfield has been postponed three months to May 24, 2024. Missing, the next installment in Screen Gems’ Searching franchise, has been dated for Feb. 24, 2023. The film stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.

Related content: