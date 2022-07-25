Sony Adds High-Threat Specialists To Chicago Set – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has beefed up protection on the Chicago set of Justified: City Primeval after last week’s shooting, including the addition of a security team trained in high-threat situations.

The Hamden Journal has learned a trained hostage negotiator who provides security detail globally has arrived in Chicago to provide an added later of defense from outside threats. His team, which includes former members of the Navy SEALs and Army Rangers, will primarily focus on future locations to make them as safe as possible.

The team will work in concert with production’s existing security team and the Chicago Police Department.

An additional precaution was made for local crew members who don’t want to drive to set. Shuttles are now available for everyone, not just those who traveled to Chicago from Los Angeles.

Production was altered this week so cast and crew will be working on stage while they reassess their safety plans. There are only a few more weeks of filming in Chicago for the eight-episode limited series.

The changes in security come after after cars whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight in July 21 smashed through the show’s barricades. No one was injured, though multiple shell casings were found on the set. The cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city’s Douglass Park. Star Timothy Olyphant, who is reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present.

One local report said four cars were involved in the shooting. The gunfight continued through the neighborhood.

The set of Justified was not the only one to get hit by gunfire last week. The Hamden Journal has confirmed that multiple bullets pierced the fence of the Chicago Med set the same day and hit at least one trailer. No one was injured during the incident, which occurred before the cast and crew were set to break for lunch. Production was not affected.

The film community in Chicago is so tight knit that a Twitter feed exists to keep locals informed of location shoots. Lately, though, @filming_chicago has become more of a news feed to update followers about the crime that has rocked the local productions.