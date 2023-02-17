Son’s funeral plea after his mum and teen daughter ‘killed by carbon monoxide’

Leah Churchill (left) and Brooke Wanstall (right) Died after reportedly suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. (SWNS)

More than £5,000 had been raised in just three days to pay for the funeral of a mum and her teenage daughter who died in a suspected carbon monoxide tragedy.

Tyla Wanstall found his mum Leah Churchill, 50, and 17-year-old sister Brooke Wanstall dead on Tuesday morning when he opened his food truck.

It is believed the pair had started the generator to try and keep warm while they were decorating the van to surprise Tyla for his birthday.

Fundraisers have been set up by Craig Phillips, on behalf of Brooke’s dad Justin, and Georgie Jacobs.

Leah Churchill and Brooke Wanstall suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes at the Meat ‘N’ Greet Snack Wagon in Whitstable, Kent. (SWNS)

Read more: Last person living on street set for demolition spends £2k redecorating after refusing to move

Tyla endorsed the fundraising on his Facebook account.

He said: “I hate having to ask for help, but we really do need it. All the money will be going towards an amazing joint funeral to give them both the send-off they deserve.

“Anything left over will go towards my little brother and just trying to get things back on track with my mum’s house.”

The GoFundMe post set up by Jacobs said: “As many of you are aware on February 14th we heard of the devastating news that 2 young, beautiful life’s [sic] were sadly taken away & in a way that has left everyone speechless.

“Leah and Brooke have left behind their Mum & Dad/Nan & granddad, Brothers and Sisters, Grandson/Nephew & so many more. All of who have to try and carry on living their life.”

The post said they wanted to give the pair a send-off they would love which was “big, bold & most of all pink!”

Tyla Wanstall discovered the bodies of his mum and sister on Tuesday morning. (SWNS)

It also said any leftover money would be given to Churchill’s younger son Sonny.

Speaking on Wednesday Mr Wanstall spoke of the devastation of discovering the bodies of his mother and “beautiful baby sister.”

“I didn’t even know they were going down there last night but she must have started the petrol generator up to keep warm without realising the danger.”

Mr Wanstall says the generator is used outside the van during working hours but kept inside overnight for security reasons.

Story continues

Leah Churchill is thought to have started the generator in the van to keep warm. (SWNS)

He said he arrived at the wagon at about 8am to start work and was surprised to see his mum’s car parked up outside.

He added he didn’t register they were dead “straight away” but when he did he called the emergency services.

Mr Wanstall said: “It’s heartbreaking to think they spent their last few moments just trying to put a smile on my face.”