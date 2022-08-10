Sonay Hoffman Joins New NBC Drama Series As Co-Showrunner – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sonay Hoffman has joined NBC’s newly picked up drama series Found as executive producer and co-showrunner. She will work alongside series creator/executive producer/showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll on the series, from Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Given her workload of three on-air series, Carroll was expected to bring in a co-showrunner on Found the way she recently did on All American: Homecoming with Marqui Jackson. In addition to Found and All American: Homecoming, on which she is creator/exec producer and co-showrunner, this coming season Carroll also has All American, on which she is an exec producer/showrunner.

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast also includes Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, with Kelli Williams and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Productions, along with Carroll and Lindsay Dunn for Carroll’s Rock My Soul and Hoffman. Hampton serves as a producer. The pilot was directed and executive produced by DeMane Davis. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Hoffman is coming off a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television where she served as an executive producer on the studio’s ABC drama For Life. Her credits also include USA Network’s Pearson and the final season Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix. Previously, she was staffed on American Crime Story for FX, and was a writer-producer on all three seasons of ABC’s American Crime, for which she shared a 2016 WGA Award nomination. Hoffman began her writing career on Private Practice and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by CAA, Golenberg and Co., and Myman Greenspan Fineman.