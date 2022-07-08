Son writes scathing obituary for dad: ‘Evil does eventually die’

While most obituaries are emotional odes to a loved one, a scathing one published in a Florida newspaper over the weekend described the deceased as a “dad to none” whose death “proves that evil does eventually die.”

Lawrence H. Pfaff Sr., 81, of Belmont, New York, died June 27. He lived “a long life, much longer than he deserved,” according to the obituary, which was published Saturday in The Florida Times-Union.

Writing the obituary was a process of healing from his childhood trauma, his son, Lawrence Pfaff Jr., told NBC News.

Lawrence Pfaff Jr. wrote the obit as a way to heal from a traumatic childhood. (WTLV)

He described his father in the obituary as “a ladies’ man” and an “abusive alcoholic,” “solidifying his commitment to both with the path of destruction he left behind, damaging his adult children, and leaving them broken.”

Pfaff Sr. is survived by five children, but, according to the obituary, could have fathered more.

“His love was abundant when it came to himself, but for his children it was limited,” the piece said. “It will be challenging to miss Lawrence, Sr. because he was narcissistic. He was incapable of love.”

The piece said Pfaff Sr. spent over 20 years working in the New York Police Department. When it came to his personal life, he “did claim to be clean and sober for over thirty years, but never worked any of the twelve steps, including the eighth and ninth steps with his children, making amends,” the obituary said, citing the 12-step program of Alcoholics Anonymous.

His passing “marks a time of healing, which will allow his children to get the closure they deserve,” the death notice continued.

“Lawrence, Sr. can be remembered for being a father to many, and a dad to none,” the obituary concluded.

Pfaff said he started writing the obituary a year before his father died.

“It was a difficult process that I came to about a year ago when I reached a point that I needed to get past some of the stuff,” he said.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.