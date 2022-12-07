Son rushed to hospital after collapsing at football

Rod Stewart’s son collapsed while playing football. (Redferns)

Rod Stewart has revealed his son Aiden was rushed to hospital after collapsing at a football match.

The rock legend opened up about the moment in an interview with Four Four Two but did not say when the incident happened, only that it occurred while he was playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

Stewart said: “We thought my boy had a heart attack.”

He then went on to say it was not quite as serious as they first thought: “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.

“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”

Rod Stewart and his son Aiden. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Stewart also revealed there was another medical incident involving the youth team: “Another boy fell backwards and banged his head — he’s still not back. In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”

The Maggie May singer recently bid goodbye to his two elder brothers who both died earlier this year.

He wrote on Instagram last month: “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.”

Rod Stewart plays football at his house in Essex in 1999. (Getty Images)

Stewart also called his brothers his “irreplaceable buddies”.

The rockstar has been a lifelong football fan, most famously of Celtic which he references in his 1977 hit You’re in My Heart.

Stewart also supports Manchester United due to their 1970s team having an array of Scottish players including Denis Law.

While living in Los Angeles, Stewart also played for a seniors football team called the LA Exiles which included other people in the entertainment industry including Billy Duffy from the rock band The Cult.

