Son of Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis alerted media about dad’s decaying body: report

The son accused of murdering his dad, Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis, allegedly sent emails to various media organizations about the rocker’s decaying body and asking for help.

Jonathan Lewis, 41, is accused of killing the elder Lewis, 65, whose body was discovered by cops in his Hamilton, Ontario home on Sunday during a wellness check

But police only knew to conduct the check because the younger Lewis had reportedly emailed media such concerning messages that a reporter alerted the police, according to the Hamilton Spectator.

The sender, writing from two email accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis, allegedly began emailing the local paper on Saturday night, saying he needed medical help and alluding to his dad’s death.

“Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn’t deserve this,” one of the emails sent to the paper said.

Gord Lewis, second from right, was the guitarist for veteran Canadian band Teenage Head. Teenage Head/Facebook

A Spectator reporter felt compelled to call the cops after reading an email Sunday morning that said, “Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay.”

In their Monday press release announcing the death, police said “a positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition.” Hamilton Police did not immediately return a request for comment on the emails, nor did the Spectator.

Cops have described the death of the co-founding member of punk rock band Teenage Head as an “isolated” incident and said they are not looking for more suspects.

Gord Lewis had “injuries consistent with foul play,” Hamilton Detective Sara Beck said.

Some of Teenage Head’s most known songs include “Let’s Shake” and “Some Kinda Fun.”