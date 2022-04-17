Son of author Paul Auster tried to revive baby daughter with Narcan after her fatal overdose

Daniel Auster, the son of renowned Brooklyn author Paul Auster, took heroin the day his 10-month-old daughter died of an overdose — and he tried to save her with Narcan before calling police, according to prosecutors.

Auster, 44, told police he injected heroin in his Park Slope home after his wife left for work on Nov. 1, then took a nap with little Ruby, placing her in the bed next to him, according to the criminal complaint against him.

When he awoke, she was “blue, lifeless and unresponsive,” the complaint says.

Before he called 911, Auster gave his daughter Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose, “in case the child had been exposed to narcotics,” according to the complaint.

Auster was charged Friday with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after toxicology tests determined Ruby died of acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

Auster was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday and ordered held on $250,000 bond. He was represented by a Legal Aid Society lawyer.

Auster’s father is the acclaimed author of “The New York Trilogy,” “The Book of Illusions,” “The Music of Chance,” “Moon Palace,” and “4 3 2 1.” He also wrote the screenplay for the 1995 Wayne Wang film “Smoke,” and co-directed “Blue in the Face” with Wang that year.

The author’s son has a troubled past — his name surfaced in the infamous 1996 “Club Kid Killing” of Andre “Angel” Melendez, 26, a Manhattan club scene drug dealer. Club kid Michael Alig and his roommate Robert Riggs pleaded to manslaughter in the murder and dismemberment of Melendez.

Then 20-year-old Auster pleaded guilty to stealing $3,000 from Melendez’s body and got five years probation.

He was also arrested for drug possession in 2008 and 2010 and petty larceny and possession of stolen property in 2009, authorities said.