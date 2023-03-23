‘Son Of A Critch’ Renewed For Season 3 By CBC – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian comedy Son of a Critch is establishing itself as a mainstay of CBC’s schedule as it is greenlit for a third season before the second has finished airing.

CBC said Season 2, which finishes next week, is the pubcaster’s most-watched English Canadian comedy series and most-watched show with 18-49 year olds.

The series is produced by Schitt’s Creek’s Andrew Barnsley and created by Mark Critch, who plays a fictionalized version of himself based on his award-winning memoir, with The Office scribe Tim McAuliffe.

The show tells the story of 11-year-old Mark coming of age in St. John’s, Newfoundland in the ’80s, a boy much older inside than his 11 years – using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

Filming begins on Season 3 in Newfoundland this summer.

“I’m honoured to have such talented people bringing my life story to the screen,” said Critch. “It’s a joy to start work each day. I’m so happy to see some of their hard work being recognized.”

The series is executive produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe and Anita Kapila serve as co-producers. Son of a Critch is produced by Project 10 Productions and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television. Lionsgate handles worldwide distribution rights outside Canada.