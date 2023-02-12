‘Sometime you bust your a**!’

Halle Berry is sharing her face-plant for a good cause. (Photo: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS?

Halle Berry is happy to laugh at herself for a good cause.

On Feb. 8, the Oscar-winning actress hit the stage for a luncheon and silent auction honoring Looking Beyond, a nonprofit organization supporting children and young adults with special needs. And when we say hit the stage, we mean … literally.

Cameras at the Beverly Hills event caught the former Bond girl tripping up some carpeted steps as she made her way to the stage to the tune of Boney M.’s 1978 hit “Rasputin” (which coincidentally includes a lyric about women falling into the arms of the titular Russian mystic). Rocking a black pantsuit embellished with silver grommets, Berry, 56, did a full face-plant as the crowd gasped.

After taking a moment to recover from the fall, the Catwoman star took to the dais and laughed at the accident. But she jokingly warned attendees, “If I see this on the internet, Van’s coming from you,” a reference to her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

Turns out, it’s Berry herself who is making footage of her fall go viral — all in hopes of drumming up support for Looking Beyond. On Saturday the (almost certainly bruised) Bruised director took to Instagram to post clips of her fall from multiple angles, telling fans, “Sometime[s] you bust your ass!”

“My dear friend @ShillaHekmatPiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @LookingBeyondLA that raises money for children with special needs … then that happened!!! I face-planted,” Berry explained, adding a plant emoji and ending her note with a call for donations. “Children are worth it!”

Berry’s fans had her back, with many praising her for being able to laugh at her own expense and to use her embarrassment to drum up support for charity.

“You didn’t fall,” read one comment. “The floor was just getting up. Glad you’re OK!”

“When this magical woman FALLS … She gets RIGHT THE F*** BACK UP!!!!!!!!” another fan responded.

“And she got right up and gave that speech!!!” a commenter cheered. “Super woman!”

“Way to take a blunder and turn it into a positive to help people!” read another comment. “More people should follow in your footsteps! (Maybe not the exact ones but close!)”