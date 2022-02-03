‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO – The Hamden Journal

HBO has renewed its freshman series Somebody Somewhere for a second season.

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Somebody Somewhere is inspired by the life of comedian and singer Bridget Everett and is set in her native Kansas. Sam (Everett) is a true Kansan on the surface, but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Season one also stars Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and Mike Hagerty. Recurring cast includes Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier, and Jane Brody.

“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble. We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere, said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

The 7 episode first season is co-created & executive produced by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen; starring and executive produced by Bridget Everett; executive produced by Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, Patricia Breen, and Tyler Romary; produced by Shuli Harel. The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Patricia Breen, and directed by Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen.