Some Starlink customers say they’re nervous that SpaceX will continue hiking prices after their subscription cost jumped to $120 a month

SpaceX has hiked Starlink monthly subscriptions by $10 for some users in “limited capacity” areas.

It’s the second time SpaceX has increased Starlink prices in a year.

Some customers said they were worried SpaceX would increase prices further.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has increased the monthly subscription cost of Starlink satellite internet for some users — and they’re concerned the price will rise again.

Starlink is designed to deliver high-speed internet of up to 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps to customers in rural areas and higher latitudes. SpaceX said in December it had surpassed one million active subscribers worldwide.

SpaceX sent an email on Tuesday to customers, saying Starlink’s “Residential” plan would become $10 more expensive for people in “limited capacity” areas from April 24, increasing their service from $110 to $120 per month, according to screenshots reviewed by Insider. The price for customers in “excess capacity” areas is decreasing by $20, meaning they’ll pay $90 a month.

It’s the second time in a year that SpaceX has hiked Starlink service prices. The company said in March 2022 it was raising the monthly subscription price by $11, from $99 to $110, because of rising inflation. At the same time, the cost of the Starlink kit jumped from $500 to $600 for new customers.

Multiple Starlink customers who were notified about the price increase this week told Insider they weren’t happy about paying more for the service. They sent Insider verification proving they were Starlink customers.

Wavering trust

Colton McClain, a Starlink user based in Oklahoma, called the higher prices “aggravating” and the internet connection “abysmal.” He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the service cost $150 a month in 2025.

McClain said he’s waiting for fiber internet to be installed in his area, adding: “I will be quitting the second it’s available.”

Other customers said they don’t plan to quit Starlink unless there was another price hike.

“The price changes do make me nervous as it seems too rapid since the last change, and makes my trust for the company waver a bit,” said Hunter, a Starlink user who requested to not share his last name. Although he liked Starlink, Hunter said it had become more expensive than his only other option and another price increase could present a problem.

‘$120 is the max’

Corey, who preferred to leave out his last name, said the $120 charge “rubs me up the wrong way.”

After a discussion with his wife, he said: “We have pretty much agreed that $120 is the max we are willing to go with this before we try to find something else or go back to using the terrible internet service provider we had before.”

Corey said Starlink worked great for him but added “it may be time to move on if pricing doesn’t stabilize.”

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The company’s email to customers said the company was launching more satellites to increase Starlink capacity and frequently updating the network to improve the service.

