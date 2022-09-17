Some residents in a Russian border town are fearing an invasion because Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive has been so successful, report says

Russian soldiers clear an area in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on July 13.Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

Russians in the town of Belgorod are fearful of where the war with Ukraine may head.

Some residents told The New York Times they were concerned Ukrainian troops would invade Russia.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has regained thousands of square miles of its territory from Russia.

Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian invaders so deeply back into their own territory that some Russian residents in a town 25 miles from the country are worried about how far the troops will advance.

Residents in the border town of Belgorod, Russia, told The New York Times that as the war raged on across the border, their lives had changed drastically, adding that they feared an imminent Ukrainian invasion after a series of Russian military setbacks over the past few weeks.

“It is as if they are already here,” one woman in the town’s central market told The Times over the sound of nearby explosions.

Another resident said “rumors” were swirling of Ukrainian troops crossing the border for the first time during the war.

“There are so many rumors, people are afraid,” Maksim, who sells military and outdoor gear at the market, told The Times. His clientele has shifted from fishers and hunters to soldiers, he added.

Others are digging bomb shelters and adapting to the daily reality of evacuation drills and missiles being intercepted overhead.

“We feel scared, and it is especially hard when you work with children,” Ekaterina, a kindergarten teacher, told The Times. “The children start running around screaming ‘missiles’ but we tell them it is just thunder.”

In the past weeks, Russia has suffered heavy defeats after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast, where troops regained thousands of square miles of territory from Russia, including areas of Kharkiv, near Belgorod.

