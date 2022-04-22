Some prominent members of Jazz ‘surprised and upset’ Knicks exec William Wesley sat courtside at Utah-Dallas series

William Wesley looking up at video board wearing mask

A couple Knicks notes as the playoffs get under way:

JAZZ UPSET

Knicks executives have been making the rounds during the playoffs. On Thursday, Knicks consultant Gersson Rosas was at the Timberwolves-Grizzles playoff game. Rosas was photographed with Quinten Dolan, Knicks owner James Dolan’s son.

According to The Athletic, Rosas – the former Timberwolves top executive – took Dolan on a tour of the team’s practice facility.

Earlier in the week, Knicks executive vice president William Wesley and veteran forward Julius Randle sat courtside at the Jazz-Mavericks game in Dallas.

Randle is a Dallas native. So it’s not particularly noteworthy that he was at the game. Wesley is one of the most influential members of the Knicks organization.

So when he was courtside in Dallas for Game 1 of Jazz-Mavericks, it caught the attention of a few opposing teams.

The Knicks have long been linked to Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.

If Mitchell asked for a trade from the Jazz, the Knicks would surely be among the teams interested in acquiring the 25-year-old Westchester County native.

The Knicks have also been linked to pending free agent Jalen Brunson. Brunson has helped lift Dallas to a 2-0 series lead with Luka Doncic sidelined due to a calf ailment.

Multiple teams are monitoring the situation in Utah. They wonder if the club will undergo significant roster upheaval if they lose to Dallas.

That’s partially why the presence of Wesley and Randle courtside drew the attention of a few opposing teams.

Some prominent members of the Jazz were surprised and upset to see Wesley sitting courtside for the game, per SNY sources.

Will anything tangible come from Wesley’s presence – and the Jazz reaction to it? That’s obviously impossible to know at this point. But it’s intriguing to note New York enters the initial stages of a pivotal offseason.

Barrett’s goals

There’s a fun interview with Knick RJ Barrett on JJ Redick’s Old Man And The Three Podcast. Barrett talked about wanting to lead next year, work on his pull-up jumper this offseason and his desire to be an All-Star, among other topics.

Hornets opening

I wouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte wanted to talk to Knicks associate Johnny Bryant for its head-coaching vacancy.

The Hornets parted ways with head coach James Borrego on Friday. In a statement, Hornets executive Mitch Kupchak said the club will begin a coaching search immediately.

Many of the Knicks young guards – including Immanuel Quickley and Barrett – have cited work with Bryant as a factor in their development over the last season.

Before coming to New York, Bryant was an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz. He was praised by Jazz players such as Mitchell and Gordon Hayward for his work with players.