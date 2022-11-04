Donald Trump made a comment Thursday night that some of his critics think may have hit way too close to home.

At a rally in Iowa, Trump bragged about changes to the estate tax passed into law during his presidency that allowed the wealthy to leave more money to their kids ― or as the former president put it, the kids they like.

“I always say, ’If you don’t like, leave it to charity,” he said, then added: “Some of us have horrible children!”

Although Trump didn’t elaborate on the “horrible” children, his critics on Twitter were happy to take some guesses:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.