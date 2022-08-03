SolarEdge Stock Tumbles. Why Analysts Think the Pain Will Be Over Soon.

Text size





‘ stock is plummeting after it delivered mixed quarterly results, but analysts remain bullish, given strong demand for the company’s products.

(ticker: SEDG), which makes solar-power panels and inverters, among other energy-related products, posted adjusted earnings of 95 cents a share for the second quarter, significantly lower than the consensus of $1.38 a share among analysts tracked by FactSet. Revenue of $727.8 million was slightly lower than the consensus of $730.7 million, but revenue from its solar-power segment hit a record of $688 million, above both J.P. Morgan’s $680 million expectation and management’s previous guide.

But investors focused on the company’s disappointing outlook. SolarEdge said the falling euro will impact its margins in the third quarter by 50 basis points for every cent difference. More than 30% of the company’s business is based in Europe, according to FactSet.

The stock was down 18%, at $299.60, in recent trading.



S&P 500

was up 0.8%.

Despite the muddled quarter and challenging margin forecasts, a trio of analysts still kept their Buy ratings on the stock. They see a clear path to improvement in the second half of the year: Manufacturing in the Mexico facility is set to ramp up, which will then produce all U.S. residential products; demand for its products remains robust; and previously announced price increases will take effect in the third quarter.

J.P. Morgan’s Mark Strouse reiterated his Overweight rating on the stock, highlighting solar revenue in Europe, which reached a record $325 million, and the near-term Mexico ramp-up. Strouse expects the solid demand likely to outlast temporary margin headwinds.

Needham’s Vikram Bagri also maintained his Buy rating. He also highlighted the robust demand in Europe, “where higher electricity prices have boosted solar’s attractiveness.” Long-term, in a more normalized environment, he believes SolarEdge continues to have significant margin expansion potential.

B. Riley’s Christopher Souther, who kept his Buy rating in a Wednesday note, said “we would be buyers on what we see as a short-term impact on profitability.” He expects the Inflation Reduction Act to be a boon for the stock. The proposal offers tax credits on heat pumps and rooftop solar panels.

Write to Karishma Vanjani at [email protected]