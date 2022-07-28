Solar Stocks Surge After Energy Bill Gets Backing From Sen. Manchin

Text size





Sen. Joe Manchin said he supported a spending package that includes funding for energy and climate programs.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images





Solar stocks were surging Thursday after Sen. Joe Manchin said he supported a spending package that includes funding for energy and climate programs.

They also were getting a lift from

Sunnova Energy



(ticker: NOVA), which saw its stock soar more than 10% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue.