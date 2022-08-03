Solar eruptions, flares could impact Earth, NASA says

Solar eruptions are happening and according to NASA, they could cause some problems on Earth.

NASA says the sun has been very active, which is what could cause problems on Earth. The solar eruptions could impact GPS signals, power grids, satellite electronics and radio communication.

Scientists from NASA have said that more solar activity, flares and eruptions are coming and that the solar cycle is not yet at its peak, but has already surpassed expectations. s

Not only could this impact people on earth, it could also put astronauts at risk as well as create heath concerns for airplane passengers and flight crews.

NASA predicts that solar eruptions and flares will continue to increase from now until 2025.