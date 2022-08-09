SoFi’s Top Investor SoftBank Sells 12 Million Shares

Text size





A woman walks past a SoftBank mobile shop in Tokyo

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images





SoFi Technologies



stock stumbled Tuesday, a day after major shareholder

SoftBank



announced it had sold at least part of its 9% stake in the financial services company.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SoftBank (ticker:

SFTBY



) disclosed it had sold 6.68 million shares of SoFi (

SOFI



) at the price of $8.17 a share. Three days earlier, the company sold 5.4 million shares at $7.99 each.