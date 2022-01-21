Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. She stars in the titular role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment (LWE), an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990’s.

She recently finished her second season as a judge on NBC’s hit summer series America Got Talent. In addition to her film and television projects, Vergara is a successful entrepreneur and global businesswoman, having worked with such top brands as Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart, among others. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vergara established the Global Covid-19 Relief Fund with Kiva, the world’s first personal micro-lending platform. The initiative raised over $150 million, providing direct and efficient funding to marginalized populations across the world, including minorities, women and those in isolated areas without access to traditional financial assistance.

She continues to be represented by Latin World, attorney Matthew Johnson at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Narrative PR. Vergara, who was previously represented by UTA, is among the latest CAA signings, which include Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG-winning actress Michelle Williams; seven-time Emmy Award-winning actor Will Arnett; three-time Academy Award nominee Octavia Spencer, Golden Globe Award-winning actress Taraji P.Henson, The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel, star Constance Wu, Squid Game star HoYeon and Grammy winner Shawn Mendes.