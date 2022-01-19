Sofia Vergara is unrecognizable in first image from Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ series

Sofia Vergara is unrecognizable in a first look image from Netflix’s Griselda limited series. (Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Netlfix)

Two years after Modern Family wrapped up its decade-long run on ABC, Sofia Vergara is returning to the small screen as the matriarch of a very different kind of family. The Emmy-nominated actress is headlining Netflix’s upcoming limited series Griselda, based on the life of notorious Colombian drug kingpin, Griselda Blanco. The streaming service just released a first look image of Vergara in character, and you might say she’s gone through a dramatic makeover.

In addition to starring in Griselda, the Colombian-born Vergara is also an executive producer on the currently-shooting six-episode series alongside Eric Newman, who previously oversaw the hit Netflix shows Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The real Blanco — who was known by a variety of nicknames, including the Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother — died in 2012 after a lucrative career in the drug trade that lasted over three decades in both Colombia and Miami.

Sofia Vergara arrives for the America’s Got Talent live show at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on August 17, 2021. (Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara noted in a statement when the series was first announced last fall. At the time, Newman called Griselda a “passion project” for the actress and staffed up the show with other Narcos veterans, including co-showrunner Doug Miro and cast members Alberta Guerra and Gabriel Sloyer.

The real Griselda Blanco is shown in this undated handout photo supplied by Miami-Dade Police Department to Reuters September 5, 2012. (Photo: CRIME LAW HEADSHOT)

Vergara isn’t the first glamorous actress to transform her appearance to play Blanco: Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones previously took on the role in the 2018 Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother. (The film received largely negative reviews, with several critics criticizing the choice to cast the Welsh actress as a Colombian drug lord.) Jennifer Lopez is also reportedly developing a film version of Blanco’s life story.

On Twitter, Vegara’s new look has impressed a number of fans, although some aren’t sold on the “glow up” that the real Blanco is receiving.