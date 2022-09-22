Sofia Vergara dances, parties — and poses in a thong — with her Mini-Me niece in Miami

She’s back – and always welcome.

We already know how much Sofia Vergara loves visiting Miami.

The “Modern Family” started out her career as a model here years ago and often posts throwback photos from her time in the Magic City.

Vergara also has relatives here, so another good reason to return beside the 24/7 bikini weather.

On her Wednesday Instagram stories, the Colombian bombshell is seen out on a boat dancing on the deck and then partying at a club.

Reason for the celebration?

On a static post, Vergara tags her niece, Claudia Vergara, who apparently just turned 30.

On yet another super festive post, you see the whole crew partied, complete with sky high cake and sparklers, at Baoli Miami in South Beach.

Seems the local influencer is the TV star’s very own Mini Me.

On another post the “America’s Got Talent” judge, 50, shared a snap of her and Claudia (shot from behind, both in thongs), joking the younger woman was the new version of her.

Both women look absolutely amazing and you can’t tell which one is which.

Vergara’s, um, cheeky caption with a laughing emoji: “Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92.”

Translation: “Old model from 1972 and new model from 1992.”